President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead several distinguished Nigerians to Lagos next Thursday as he chairs the 10th Bola Tinubu Colloquium to commemorate the 66th birthday of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According a statement signed by the Secretary to the Lagos State Government, Mr Tunji Bello, this year’s event which has as its theme: “Investing in People” holds at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos and is expected to bring together stakeholders including policy makers, academics and members of the civil society groups.

It is expected that the gathering at which Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode, would be the chief host would provide a talk shop for attendees to tell the unique Nigerian story of what it means for the government to act as a social investor in the affairs of its people.

When stretched further, the Colloquium would ascertain whether the quest for the government to act as a social investor can be regarded as campaign slogan or a mere ideology with no incremental/socio-economic benefits.

The gathering would also debate whether such decision by government should be regarded as a necessary policy action which the nation must embrace if she must witness any real development.

The yearly gathering has become a veritable ground for sharing knowledge, experiences and information around socio- economic issues and addressing the common governance challenges confronting Nigeria.

Last year, the topic was “Make it in Nigeria” and it provided avenue to examine critically how Nigerians can look inwards and use what they produce while also ensuring that they produce what they use.

At the 8th edition which took place in Abuja in 2016, the theme was Agriculture: Action, work, revolution while in 2015 at the seventh edition, the organizers chose change: How it will work”.

In 2014 at the sixth edition, invites gathered at the invitation of the organization to deliberate on: The summit of the common man while in 2013 at the fifth edition, the topic of discussion was “Beyond Mergers: A National Movement for Change, A new Generation Speaks”.

“Looking back, Thinking Ahead” was the theme of discussion at the fourth edition of the Bola Tinubu Colloquium held in 2012, “Nigeria –Why isn’t it working, How will it work” was chosen for discussion in 2011 at the third edition.

At the second edition which held in 2010, the theme of discussion was: “This House Must Stand! Pulling Nigeria Back from the Brink” while the topic for discussion at the inaugural edition in 2009 was “Every Vote Must Count”.

The idea of a Bola Tinubu Colloquium was conceived in 1999 by some close friends and associates of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who felt that some of the very rich and stimulating intellectual debates that hallmarked some of the meetings at which he presided should be translated to a platform which would expand the conversation and lead to tangible outcomes.