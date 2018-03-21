The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched a programme to find permanent solutions to the problems of malnutrition among children and women in the country especially in some states in the Niger Delta region.

UNICEF in the ongoing four-day Community of Practice Workshop on Nutrition in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, brought a team of nutrition experts to teach government modalities of tackling nutritional challenges in their states.

The workshop which was organised in collaboration with the Bayelsa State Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning had representatives of Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta states in attendance.

The Communication Officer, UNICEF, Enugu, Onuoha-Ogwe Ijeoma, in her presentation, solicited media assistance to create awareness on importance of nutrition.

She said the media tools were required to advance a social and public policy for required attitudinal change on nutrition.

She said such tools would help to identify and proffer solutions to the problems of policy gaps; mobilise community action plans and reach expected target audience.

Also speaking a Nutrition Expert, Ngozi Onuorah, said the executive and the legislature should leverage their budgeting powers on behalf of children and mothers.

She said state’s budget from children’s rights perspective should be probed and pressure mounted on the executive to ensure allocation of substantial resources to sectors relevant to children.

“The legislature has the opportunity to question the executive during the budget debate and make nutrition and food security a budgetary priority”, she said.

She appealed to stakeholders to advocate for increased budgetary allocation for sectors and institutions providing services for children such as social protection, education and health.