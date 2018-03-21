In continuation of the payment of pension arrears in the state, the Edo State Government has called on pensioners in batches 41 and 42 to present themselves for physical and documentary verification exercise.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary/Chairman, Pension Bureau, Inih-ivibodohu D.S. Juwobor, the state government said the verification exercise for those in batches 41 and 42 will take place at the Imaguero Hall, Benin City on Monday 26th, Tuesday 27th and March 2018.”

Juwobor said those who missed the exercise in the past will be allowed to partake in the exercise so that they can claim their arrears.

According to him, “Pensioners in batches 37, 38, 39 and 40 who failed to participate in previous verification exercise will be verified and screened alongside pensioners in batches 41 and 42.”

He urged the pensioners to check the Office of the Head of Service on Thursday 22nd and Friday 23rd March 2018 for the list of pensioners in batches 41 and 42, adding, “Pensioners whose names appeared on the list should go to the venue of the verification exercise with: Pension Authority; Retirement Letter; Letter of First Appointment; Pension I.D. Card; Biometric Slip; and Bank details including bank name and Account Number.”

“At the end of the verification exercise, the outstanding pension arrears will be credited into the pension account of each pensioner, shortly after due process and documentation by the relevant agencies involved in the payment process, are concluded,” he added.