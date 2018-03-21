Members of the #BringBackOurGirls (#BBOG) have sworn to interrogate the circumstances of the Dapchi school girls release.

The movement which expressed its excitement at the news of the girls return stated that the 14 questions they posed to the government still stands.

Spokesperson for the group, Sesung Akume in a statement on Wednesday after the release of the girls stated.

“The #BringBackOurGirls movement has been made aware of the cheering news of the return of our missing #DapchiGirls. Our movement has confirmed this to be true and the accurate position of things.

“Reports say that 5 of them may have passed on, and 1 is still held back. This we are not yet able to fully verify.

“Our immense pleasures at the return of most of our #DapchiGirls on this 30th day of their captivaty notwithstanding, the 14 questions we posed to the Government of Nigeria still stand, as well as our notice to commence legal action.

“The circumstances of this return shall also be interrogated.

“We shall be communicating further as we gain more clarity on what transpired and what is going on.”