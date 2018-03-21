The Senate on Wednesday said it would liaise with House of Representatives to establish National Assembly museum and archives to immortalise members appropriately.

The upper chamber is also considering naming committees and hearing rooms after senators.

It will also consider an appropriate scheme to support families of senators who die in active service.

These resolutions emerged from a valedictory session held by the senators in honour of their late colleague, Ali Wakili, who died in Abuja on Saturday.

In a motion, Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan, gave a profile of Wakili, saying he was born in 1960 and attended primary school in Bauchi and had secondary education in Damaturu, Yobe.

“For his University Education, he attended Bayero University, Kano, where he obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Arts in1982.

”The late Wakili contested for the Bauchi South senatorial seat and won in the 2015 elections under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Lawan said that the deceased had legislative interest in finance, revenue, appropriation, empowerment of the people and good governance, by sponsoring some bills.

According to Lawan, some of the bills and motions sponsored by the deceased include Federal College of Education, Dass, Establishment 2018, Nigerian Customs Service Act Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2018, Nigerian Customs Service Pension Board Bill 2018.

He said that as Chairman, Senate Committee on Poverty Alleviation, the deceased demonstrated intelligence, hard work and commitment in the advancement of legislative process.

“He believed in and celebrated friendship; he was a faithful devotee to humanity; he had passion for life and lived for it. He believed in fairness, equity and justice.

“He was there for everyone. He was a charismatic politician and political leader with passion and flavour that traversed the political spectrum appealing to all social strata.

“He was at home with the grassroots as he was with the elite; he was a very generous man who gave his all to the needy.”

Lawan added that Wakili was a loyal APC member who was determined to help in realising the progressive agenda of the party through legislation.

On his part, Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia) called for the establishment of an endowment fund in honour of the deceased.

This view was supported by Sen. Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano).

In his contribution, Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, said “Wakili retired as a Customs officer. So, severally when matters concerning Customs and revenue came up in the Senate he always contributed.

“The Senate benefited from his vast knowledge. We will continue to remember those good attributes he exhibited,” he said.

Ekweremadu said the simple lesson that should be learnt from the death of Wakili was that “life comes to an end and power comes to an end whether it is applied appropriately or is abused.

“What will remain is what we made of the opportunity we had,” he said.

On his part, Sen. Suleiman Nazif (APC-Bauchi North) said there was a reconciliatory move in Bauchi and that the time was now.

“For those who said they wanted to reconcile with Ali Wakili, his family and wife, please go to his family and show that true reconciliation,” he said.

Similarly, Sen. Isah Misau said the deceased had left a vacuum that will be difficult to fill.

Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) urged lawmakers to ensure that they underwent routine health checks to avoid untimely death.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, said “he was a man that came as a first-timer and won the respect of all of us because he was calm and truthful.

“As much as possible, he had friends; he had integrity and cared for his people.”

Saraki reminded the lawmakers that they had roles to play and must give their best.

“This is because at the end of the day, death will come; Ali Wakili was a good and sterling example to what we should be when serving our people,” he said.