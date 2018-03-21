The All Progressives Congress (APC) national woman leader, Hajiya Dr Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has hailed the federal government role in the release of Dapchi schoolgirls.

The federal government, on Wednesday, confirmed the release of 101 students out of the 110 schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents group at Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, Hajiya Aliyu applauded the federal government for rising up to the occasion to ensure the swift return of our girls.

The statement reads in part: ‘’On behalf of Nigerian mothers and APC women, I heartily felicitate with the families of the released Dapchi girls.

‘’Our joy knows no bound because we know the agony you have endured since their abduction. Our hope is that this unfortunate episode will never occur again in our beloved country.

‘’We must also applaud the federal government for rising up to the occasion to ensure the swift return of our girls. From our President right down to the soldiers in the field, we thank you.

‘’We urge the security agencies put more effort into ensuring that we forestall future occurrence.’’