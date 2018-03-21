The Kwara House of Assembly on Wednesday, urged the state government to urgently provide succour to victims of last Saturday rainstorm that rendered many of them homeless in some parts of the state.

The House gave the advice in its resolution after members adopted a motion on the need to provide relief materials for the victims.

AbdulRahman, (APC, Ilorin North), who led the debate on the motion, said the victims had become refugees in their land following their inability to repair their damaged buildings.

The lawmaker stressed the need for the state government to as a matter of urgency provide succour for the victims, to cushion the effect of the natural disaster.

The Deputy Speaker, Mathew Okedare, who presided over the plenary, also urged the state government to urgently assist the victims.

The House also urged the state government and the 16 local government areas to resuscitate Tree planting policy to reduce the effect of rainstorm in the state.

The lawmakers also advised Ministry of Information and Communications to further embark on sensitisation on the dangers of rainstorm.