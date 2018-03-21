The Federal Government has accused some Ministries, Departments and Agencies of carrying out procurement that lacks transparency and accountability.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, made the allegation in a circular dated March 19 and made available to journalists on Wednesday.

In the circular titled “Need for proper compliance with the provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 by MDAs for all Procuremenets,” Mustapha noted that some MDAs’ alleged disregard for the Act in their procurement has been brought to the notice of the Federal Government.

He warned that such behaviour would no longer be tolerated.

Mustapha wrote, “It has come to the attention of the Federal Government that some MDAs are not substantially complying with relevant provisions of the Public Procurement Act 2007 in the conduct of their procurements.

“It is particularly noted that some MDAs habitually carry out procurements in a subjective manner and without proper recourse to the fundamental principles of transparency, accountability and value for money which is not acceptable to government and will no longer be tolerated.

“For the avoidance of doubt, all MDAs are reminded that procurement plans are required to guide MDAs and Bureau of Public Procument in ensuring budget implementation in line with the administration’s drive to deliver dividends of democracy.

“Therefore, procurement processes are to be carried out in a manner that promotes competition, economy and efficiency and in accordance with laid down procedures and timelines and as may be specified by the BPP from time to time as stipulated in Section 16 (1) of the Public Procurement Act 2007.”

The SGF reminded all accounting officers that they are charged with line supervision of the conduct of all procurement processes and overall responsibility for the planning and organisation of tenders, evaluation and execution all procurements.

He said they were therefore not only responsible for ensuring compliance by their respective MDAs but also liable in person for the breach or contravention of the Act and all extant regulations.

Where necessary, Mustapha said accounting officers should seek clarifications from BPP for guidance in the process of any procurement.

He added that henceforth, requests from MDAs not accompanied with procurement plans shall not be approved.