The Ondo State Government has expressed readiness to partner with relevant agencies and organisations to ensure access to disease-free meat in the state.

Mr Adegboyega Adefarati, the Commissioner for Agriculture, stated this while receiving representatives of the Food and Agricultural Organisation in his office on Wednesday in Akure.

Adefarati said that adequate control of diseases in animals was crucial to human health, noting that most of the diseases affecting humans could be traced to animals.

According to the commissioner, the state government is determined to ensure that animals brought into the state or slaughtered for human consumption are free of diseases.

“I want to assure you that the state is ready to partner with FAO and other interested agencies to ensure adequate sensitisation on disease control and hygienic meat in the state,” Adefarati said.

Earlier, Mrs Nifesimi Ogunkua, Associate Professional Officer (Programme), who led the FAO team, said they were in the state for an awareness and sensitisation campaign on Rinderpest disease eradication among cattle breeders.

The highlight of the visit was the presentation of some mini radio sets to the commissioner for distribution to members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association and slaughterhouses.

Ogunkua said the radio would enable them to listen to national radio programmes on disease control and eradication.