Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over the pro-active measures taken by his government that led to the prompt release of the abducted DAPCHI School Girls.

It would be recalled that about 110 girls were abducted from Government Girls Science and Technical College in Dapchi on February 19, 2018, by the notorious Boko Haram militia.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Jibrin Baba Ndace, Governor Sani-Bello noted that the release of the girls wouldn’t have been possible without the President’s positive disposition to ensuring that the lives and property of all Nigerians are safe at all times.

The Governor said the release of the abducted school girls also clearly demonstrated President Buhari’s unwavering commitment to freeing them and other innocent children from the cruel hands of the terrorists and reuniting them with their families.

“The release of the Dapchi girls is a clear indication of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to security of lives in Nigeria.”

Governor Sani-Bello, however, urged the President not to relent, but ensure that the remaining Chibok School Girls regained freedom and specially catered for to overcome the sad experience they passed through.

He called on all Nigerians to stand with and support the strategy and effort of the President in ensuring that Boko Haram is neutralised and completely defeated.

”This is a time for sober reflection and support for President Muhammadu Buhari in the fight against insurgents and other criminals in the country.

The Governor also appreciated Yobe State Government and all the stakeholders who facilitated the negotiations and final release of the Dapchi School Girls.

He also commended the gallant Armed Forces and other security agencies for the sustained battle against the insurgents.