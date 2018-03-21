Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has approved N253.6 million for 2017/2018 Bursary and Scholarship awards to qualified students in the state, with 871 students getting scholarship award ranging from N60,000 to N1.5 million while 2,645 got bursary award ranging from N10,000 to N150,000.

30 Overseas PhD Students will get N1,500,000 each as scholarship amounting to N45 million, 184 Law Students will receive N150,000 each as Bursary, amounting to N27.6 million while 450 undergraduate students will get N60,000 each as scholarship, amounting to N27 million.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Ekiti State, Hon. Jide Egunjobi, who made this known in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, on Wednesday, explained that 15 physically-challenged students would get N60,000 as scholarship while 198 students offering Masters Degree in Nigeria will receive N250,000.

17 Overseas Masters Degree students would also get NN500, 000 each, while 160 PhD Students (Nigeria) will receive N750,000.

The Commissioner disclosed that Governor Fayose approved the disbursement of scholarship and bursary awards to the qualified students in the state after verification, adding that payment will be made into verified bank accounts of beneficiaries, to avoid manipulation.

He said that the disbursement will be in tranches.

“The first tranche is scholarship for 450 undergraduate and 15 physically challenged students. The disbursement to their banks would commence on today, 21st March, 2018.

“Other tranches would follow as soon as the disbursement is completed”, Egunjobi said.

The commissioner stated that Governor Ayo Fayose had earlier disbursed the outstanding 2012/2013 bursary awards in four tranches to 7,070 students at the rate of N10,000 per student which amounted to N70 million.

He stressed that Ajayi Yemisi Caroline of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti was schemed for Federal scholarship for two years at N100,000 per session while Ala Oluwapelumi Adebayo, the best candidate in NECO Examination in 2015/2016 was given entrenched Scholarship Award at the University of Ibadan to study Surgery at N850,000 per session and Adedipe Oluwatosin of the Sheppard Group of Schools was given N2.5 million Scholarship Award for excellent performance.

The Commissioner implored the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously.