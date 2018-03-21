The Curate of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Amakohia Uratta, Owerri North council area of Imo State, Rev. Fr. Hypolitus Onyema, has said that no amount of threat can stop the church from condemning bad governance in the state and country.

Onyema who spoke in a homily during a mass last Sunday, was reacting to a certain threat to the Catholic Archbishop of Owerri, Most Rev. Anthony Obinna, by the Imo State government, warning him to steer clear of commenting on issues of governance in the state.

Onyema queried why anybody should ask priests not to comment on policies of government when the priests are actually there to ensure that things are done well.

The cleric noted that the prophets of the old, including the model of Christianity, Jesus Christ as recorded in the bible spoke against bad government policies in his time.

He wondered what should be the job of the priest if he fails to speak against government policies that oppress the people.

“They are threatening our archbishop and they said we should not talk; why should we not talk. What is the job of a priest? Is our job to stay at the sanctuary and be collecting tithe? Then when you people come, we will say ‘peace be unto you when we know you have no peace’? When pensioners are not paid, you will run to us; when your houses are demolished, you will come to us. We must talk because what concerns you people concern us; when you eat, we will eat; when you are happy, we will be happy. No amount of threat can stop us, even if it means sacrificing our lives”, the priest said.

Rev. Fr. Hypolitus Onyema urged Imo people to reject every form of inducement and vote for the man who will ensure their welfare in 2019.

He reminded the people of the danger of plunging themselves into another round of servitude for the next four or eight years for the sake of peanuts handed over to them on deceitful promises.