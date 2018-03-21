The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has expressed fears that the late passage of the 2018 budget by the House of Assembly could affect the road construction components of the fiscal law.

Speaking in Minna on Wednesday after assenting to the Appropriation Bill passed by the House of Assembly last Thursday, the governor said: “We have lost almost three months in the year. We have already had the first rains in Minna. The lateness in the passage of the budget will have some effects on our road projects because of the rains.”

Bello therefore charged the House of Assembly to expedite action on the 2019 budget when presented, saying also that the executive would ensure the fiscal estimates were ready at least in the last quarter of the year.

He specifically directed the State Planning Commission to commence work on the budget so that it would meet the deadline.

“With the signing of the bill, government business will move at a faster pace. We have no excuse not to succeed. We have lost a few months due to nobody’s fault but we will make up for the lost ground,” he said.