The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign a former Governor of Kebbi, Alhaji Saidu Dakingari, for misappropriation of N664.3 million belonging to the state.

The Spokesperson of ICPC, Mrs Rasheedat Okoduwa, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Okoduwa said the former governor who served two terms between 2007 and 2015, would be arraigned at the Kebbi State High Court in Birnin Kebbi but was silent on the date and time of arraignment.

She mentioned the then Commissioner of Finance, Mohammed Tunga, and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Garba Kamba, as co-conspirators in the alleged fraud.

According to her, the suspects allegedly misappropriated the fund meant for conduct of the 2015 general elections.

Okoduwa said the ICPC was already prosecuting Tunga and Kamba at the Kebbi State High Court.

“ICPC’s efforts to effect service of the court processes on the former governor have been without success since he was granted bail on self-recognition by the commission.

“The contact address in Asokoro, Abuja, that he gave the commission turned out to be a vacant plot.

“But when his house in Abuja was eventually found by investigators, he had left a standing order with the security men not to receive any mail or documents on his behalf.

“In addition, his phone contact has remained permanently switched off, so calls and text messages cannot be delivered,’’ she alleged.

The ICPC spokesperson said the commission remained confident that the ex-governor would appear in court to face charges through the instrumentality of a bench warrant.