The release of the abducted Dapchi Girls by Boko Haram has been confirmed.

The Chairman Forum of the missing girls, Alhaji Bashir Manzo, told newsmen that the girls have been released but was not sure of the member of those freed.

A prominent member of Dapchi Community also confirmed that they are presently taking the roll call of the girls.

“As I speak with you, we are presently trying to take the roll call of the girls to ascertain the exact no,” the source revealed.

The released of the girls coincided with a solidarity visit of parents of the Chibok girls who are currently in Dapchi.

A security source informed that “Boko Haram drove into Dapchi and dropped off the girls at the heart of the town and went back with no shot fired at them. We were asked to leave our camp which is the same route that Boko Haram followed to drop off the girls.”

A residents informed that the girls are currently been attended to at the General Hospital Dapchi.

“The girls are looking terrible. Most of them are on drip because they very exhausted and underfed, ” a medical personal at the hospital said.

Speaking on the accurate number of the girls, a security source informed that some of the parents have taken their children away immediately Boko Haram dropped them.

“We are having challenges to get the exact no of the girls now because some of the parents came and took their children away immediately Boko Haram came and dropped them off. We are trying to retrieve some of the girls now but it’s being difficult,” the source informed.

The Dapchi girls were abducted on the 19th February, 2018 in their hostels.