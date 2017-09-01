As Muslim faithful across the world celebrates the Eid-el-Kabir, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has appealed to Muslim faithful and people in authority to be generous to the less privileged.

Ooni gave the charge when some Muslim faithful paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Ile-Ife, Osun, on Friday.

The traditional ruler used the opportunity to urge Muslims to emulate Prophet Mohammed in their dealings in society, while also calling on other Nigerians to maintain peace and harmony in the society.

He warned youths against hate speeches, saying they could disrupt the development of the nation, rather than make positive changes.

Ooni particularly admonished those in authority to always remember their followers and cater for them as doing this would lead the country to progress.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Ifeland, Alhaji AbdulHammed AbdulSemiu, had advised Muslims to always fulfill their promises to God, children, friends and families.

AbdulSemiu advised them to be totally loyal to Allah as a mark of true followership.

He also advised children to obey their parents so as to live fulfilled lives.