Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa has admonished Nigerians to imbibe the virtue of sacrifice in order to ensure the unity and progress of the nation.

Al-Makura made this call on Friday in Lafia when members of the state executive council, led by the Deputy Governor, Silas Agara, paid him a Sallah homage at the Government House.

He said that Nigeria was currently at a crossroads, given the agitations by some groups various in the country, stressing the need for all Nigerians to remain an indivisible entity.

“The marriage that was consummated more than 100 years ago, has gone too far for us to begin to contemplate divorce; we should rather be thinking of how to make the marriage work better,” he said.

He, therefore, charged Nigerians and the people of Nasarawa State to put aside primordial sentiments, make sacrifices for the peace, unity and development of the nation in line with what Eid-el-Kabir signified.

Al-Makura also called for sustained prayers for the nation and its leaders for effective running of its affairs for the benefit of all.

The governor lauded members of his cabinet for their loyalty and commitment to duty, adding that the successes recorded so far would not have been possible without their quality inputs.

Similarly, he called for the understanding of the civil servants in the state, concerning their entitlements in view of the dwindling economic situation of the state, saying that his administration was committed to their welfare.

Earlier, Agara said the Sallah homage was to felicitate with the governor and reaffirm the commitment of the team to deliver good governance to the people.

Agara said the friendly and fatherly disposition of the governor towards the people, especially members of his cabinet was noteworthy.