The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Dr. Garba Abari, has enjoined the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to display the virtues of sacrifice, peace, love and tolerance in the spirit of the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

In a Sallah message to the Muslim Ummah on the celebration of the 2017 Eid-el-Kabir festival, Abari said this year’s celebration is an opportunity to renew our commitment to unity of our nation and a common bond of brotherhood which all Nigerians share.

According to him, peace, love and hard work are preconditions for development in any country and this period of Eid el Kabir should remind us of that virtue in order to build our country.

The NOA boss called on all Nigerians to continue to support the present administration to deliver on its promises in line with the Change agenda, adding that progress, unity and development of any country can only happen in a peaceful atmosphere.

The DG NOA also urged all Muslim faithful to be law abiding and security conscious, just as he said government has put in place measures to ensure peaceful celebrations.