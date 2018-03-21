President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all Agencies, Corporations and Government owned Companies to submit details of their 2018 budget estimate to the appropriate Committees of the National Assembly not later than Friday, March 23.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, conveyed the directives in a circular letter made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

He urged supervising Ministers to ensure timely compliance with the content of the circular.

The SGF also ordered the agencies to comply with the provisions of the law and honour invitation to defend their estimates timeously.

”It has come to the attention of Government that a number of Agencies, Corporations and Government owned Companies have not fully complied with the provisions of Section 21 of the Fiscal Responsibility Act (FRA) 2007.

“Agencies are reminded that the FRA 2007 provides that consequent upon laying of summary of budget estimates of Agencies listed in the schedule to FRA alongside the National Budget by Mr. President, it is required that details of such budgets be made available to the National Assembly for consideration and passage,” he said.