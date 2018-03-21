The Association of Sickle Cell Anemia Patients in Gombe State has called for compulsory genotype test of intending couples.

Malam Isa Barkama, the Chairman of the association, made the call in Gombe.

He said that for intending couples to go for only HIV/AIDS test before marriage was not enough considering the hardship anaemia patients went through.

“People only present HIV/Aids test and do not like genotype, thereby cheating children yet unborn.

“What is the need for giving birth to children who will spend their entire life suffering, while there is a way out,’’ he said.

Barkama said that sickle cell anaemia drugs, which used to cost about N400 were now N1,000, stressing that most members of the association were poor.

He appealed to the state government to make the drugs free across the 11 local government areas of the state.

“Although the Wife of the Governor, Hajiya Adama Dankwambo, has been assisting us with folic acid which is only limited to those of us in the state capital.

“I am appealing to the state government to extend the gesture to the entire local government areas in the state,” he said.

According to Barkama, it is only the Federal Government, through the Federal Teaching Hospital (FTH) in Gombe, that is giving free drug to those attending clinic there.

He said that the association currently had 3,000 members.