Boko Haram insurgents have warned parents in the northeast of Nigeria not to endanger the lives of their children by putting them in schools.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Boko Haram insurgents told people in Dapchi town when they dropped the abducted schoolgirls that parents should not put their daughters in schools again.

“Don’t ever put your daughters in school again,” witnesses say Boko Haram warns as Nigerian schoolgirls freed, tweeted Associated Press on Wednesday.