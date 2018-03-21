The Lagos State Government has to ensure that the various water hydrants installed along the roads within the state are always functional.

Alhaji Shakirudeen Akinlagun, the chairman of Idowu-Asho Community Development Association (CDA) in Isheri Oshun area of Lagos State made the appeal in Lagos.

Akinlagun told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) this would help in putting out fire outbreak any time it occurred and, especially, during the dry season.

The community leader said that his appeal became imperative following a fire incident that happened on Sunday night in his area involving a Camry Salon car that was burnt beyond recognition.

He said that if the water hydrant installed along the recently completed Ijegun-Jakande Estate road had been functional, the residents would have pumped water from it.

The water would have been used to put out the raging fire and saved the car from burning, he said.

He said, “At around 11.50 p.m. on Sunday, there was a shout of help following the bellowing of thick smoke from a Toyota Camry (Muscle) salon car with registration number EPE 419 CJ parked inside No. 7/9, Mike Ojo St., in Isheri Oshun.

“Neighbours made frantic efforts using water, sand and detergent to put out the fire but it did not stop until the car was completely burnt ,’’ he said.

He said that the availability of efficient water hydrant where residents could pump water from would help to arrest similar incidents in future.

Akinlagun commended the joint efforts of the residents from the community, which he said saved the residents of the building from being burnt by the fire.

He said that the men from the Lagos State Fire Service from Ikotun station arrived the scene shortly after the fire had been put out.

Also, the owner of the car, Mr Emmanuel Nwachukwu, who was visibly distraught told NAN that he had not driven the car for a week.

Nwachukwu said that he only re-parked the car on Sunday morning when his neighbour wanted to move out his own car.

He said that having retired to bed that night, it was his landlady’s alarm that his car was burning that woke him from sleep.