The #BringBackOurGirls (BBOG) movement has welcomed the release of the abducted female students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, in Yobe State.

The group, in a statement by its Spokesperson, Sesugh Akume, however, said it would investigate the circumstances surrounding the return of the girls who were said to have been dropped off by the terrorists in nine vehicles at the center of Dapchi village while one other was dropped in a neighboring village.

The group, in the statement said, “The #BringBackOurGirls movement has been made aware of the cheering news of the return of our missing #DapchiGirls.

“Our movement has confirmed this to be true and the accurate position of things.

“Reports say that five of them may have passed on, and one is still held back. This we are not yet able to fully verify.

“Our immense pleasure at the return of most of our #DapchiGirls on this 30th day of their captivity notwithstanding, the 14 questions we posed to the Government of Nigeria still stand, as well as our notice to commence legal action.

“The circumstances of this return shall also be interrogated.

“We shall be communicating further as we gain more clarity on what transpired and what is going on.”