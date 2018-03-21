The Nigerian Army said it was yet to confirm the report that the students of Government Girls Secondary Technical School in Dapchi, Yobe state have been released.

Reports as it that the students who were abducted by the Boko Haram terrorists have been released.

According to the report, the girls were brought and dumped in the village by unknown persons believed to be Boko Haram.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Texas Chukwu, who spoke in Abuja, said the army was yet to confirm the reports making rounds, adding that he will make contacts to know if it is true.

“We are yet to confirm the release of the Dapchi schoolgirls but I will make contact to Damaturu, to confirm if the report is true and I will get back to you,” he said.

The heads a group set up to support parents whose children were abducted Bashir Manzo confirmed the release of the schoolgirls to an online medium in Yobe state. He said the girls were brought to Dapchi.

“My relatives and colleagues in Dapchi just informed me that the girls were brought this morning.

“I am heading to Dapchi now from Damaturu. When I get there we will do a head count to see if all of them have been released,” he said.