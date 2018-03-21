Boko Haram insurgents have returned the schoolgirls abducted in Dapchi town, Yobe state.

Amharic M-grah, a Dapchi resident, whose daughters were among the 110 abducted students, told an online medium that his children were brought back on Tuesday morning.

“The report is true. I have seen my two daughters who were kidnapped last month,” he said.

Another resident said there is confusion in the town as many people are running out of fear.

“Boko Haram just returned the kidnapped girls this morning. They brought them back in the same set of vehicles which they used in conveying them last week,” the resident said.

“People are scared because they do not know what the insurgents are up to.”

When contacted Jude Chukwu, army spokesman, promised to get back.

“Let me find out. I’m working on an information from that area,” he said.

Last week, Mansur Dan Ali, minister of defence, said the girls would soon be reunited with their parents.