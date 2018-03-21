The Nigerian Army says its soldiers on counterinsurgency operations in the northeast have arrested one Bubayi Isa, a wanted Boko Haram terrorist in Borno state.

Bubayi, said to be number 37 in the list of wanted Boko Haram terror suspects published by Army Headquarters, was arrested at Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off.

He was arrested alongside Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar, while another suspect, Yakubu Abdullahi, who hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area of Borno State, was also arrested.

Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, who made this known in a statement, said the suspects have confessed to belonging to the Boko Haram terror group and the various roles they played.

Chukwu’s statement, made available to newsmen, reads: “Troops of 23 Brigade on Operation LAFIYA DOLE on 20 March 2018 have arrested a wanted Boko Haram suspect, Bubayi Isa from Panama village, Gunda District, Biu Local Government Area of Borno State following a tip off. “Further investigation reveals that Bubayi is the 37 suspect on the list of Boko Haram Terrorists suspect published by Army Headquarters.

“Others arrested with him are Muhammad Buba and Abdullahi Abubakar from the same area while Yakubu Abdullahi hails from Sabon Gari Gado in Bayo Local Government Area also of Borno State.

“The suspects were arrested in Kalaa village in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

“The suspects have also confessed of belonging to a Boko Haram Terrorists group and their various involvement following a preliminary investigation by the troops.