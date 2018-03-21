The Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, on Tuesday, held its award and prize-giving day with 227 doctoral degrees and 667 master’s degrees awarded for the 2016/2017 session.

According to the Vice Chancellor, Joseph Ahaneku, apart from the postgraduate awards, 7,600 persons graduated with bachelor’s degrees in 2017.

Out of the 7,600 first degree graduands, 54 finished with first class degrees in various courses, the VC further disclosed.

The event on Tuesday, held at the University Auditorium and was attended by the Pro-Chancellor, Azeez Bello, members of the Senate and the Governing Council, amongst other dignitaries.

It was part of the 12th convocation ceremony of the university.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ahaneku said the school would offer the best graduating students in various departments, teaching jobs. He said the graduands were celebrated to “encourage the undergraduates”.

According to him, 76 students are being paid N10,000 through the school’s work-for-cash scheme, which offers part-time roles to students. He said the number would soon increase to 150.

The VC urged the graduands “to be of good conduct add value to the society and demonstrate the motto of the university-self-reliance, discipline, and excellence”.

In his remarks, the overall best graduating student, Ahachie Chibuike of the Department of Electrical Engineering, said the awards given to the graduands would spur them to excel.

Earlier at the inter-denominational service, also part of the convocation ceremony, the VC said over 500 Chinese companies came to the school in May to recruit students from different disciplines for “studies for employment before graduation”.

He said 276 students of the university are already in China on scholarship.