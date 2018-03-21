The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has arrested five suspects involved in the illegal importation of 89 items, including16 new exotic cars.

The Federal Operations unit, Zone A, of the NCS in Ikeja, Lagos carried out the operation.

According to the Comptroller, Mohammed Uba, the unit had also intercepted contrabands with Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N2.5 billion from March 1-19, 2018.

He listed the items to include: 16 exotic vehicles mostly, 2017 model, 7,201 bags of foreign parboiled rice in 12 trailers, 1,172 cartons of frozen poultry products and 1,352 jerrycans of vegetable oil.

Others are 72 bales of used clothing, 464 pieces of used tyres, 407 sacks of Pangolin scales, and 629 pieces of textile Ankara material.

Among the confiscated vehicles were two Lexus Jeep (RS350 2016,2017 model), one Rolls Royce, one Lincoln Limousine (2014), three Toyota Camry (2009, 2013 and 2017 models), one Toyota Rav 4, one Toyota Avalon (2016), one Toyota Tundra and one Dodge.

The comptroller also revealed the interception of eight trucks, laden with 3,351 bags of rice and 669 jerrycans of vegetable oil, along Iseyin, Oyo/Osun axis.

Also evacuated were 1,253 bags of 50kg from a warehouse in Ogbomosho, based on credible intelligence.