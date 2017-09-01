Nigeria’s former vice-president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has enjoined fellow Muslims to retrieve and reclaim their troubled religion from the hands of violent extremists out to destroy the country’s peace and unity.

He stated this on Friday in a message posted his Twitter handle to felicitate with Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid-Mubarak.

Atiku observed that the activities of Boko Haram terrorists have economically wreaked the North and disrupted the social life of the people.

The ex-vice president pointed out that the atrocities committed by the violent extremists portray Islam in a bad light.

- Advertisement -

He tweeted, “I pray for peace and love in our homes and country this Sallah #EidMubarak. I urge Muslims to reclaim the religion which is being hijacked by violent extremists whose atrocities portray Islam in bad light.

“The activities of these violent extremists have economically destroyed the North in particular the Northeast and disrupted its social life.

“We Muslims must show increased commitment to peaceful coexistence in line with the demands of the Muslim faith & Nigeria’s complex diversity.

“Love and peace should not only be preached, but must also be put into practice for the sake of sustaining the peace in our land.”