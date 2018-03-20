The Nigerian Navy has intercepted 124 bags of cannabis with a street value of N150 million at Badagry creeks in Lagos State.

The impounded substance and a suspect were handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday for further investigation and prosecution.

Handing over the seizure to the NDLEA at Naval Forward Operating Base in Badagry, Commodore Okon Eyo, said that other suspects fled on sighting naval personnel at the creeks.

“The substance was intercepted by our men on the Badagry waters on March 16. The canabis was packaged in big bags with an estimated street value of over N150 million.

“The seizure was sequel to a tip-off about some criminal elements indulging in transportation of canabis and other illicit substances within the area through the waterways.

“One of the suspects was arrested while others absconded on sighting the navy patrol team at the scene of the crime,” said Eyo who is Commander, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT.

He said the navy would continue to collaborate with other security agencies to rid the waterways of all forms criminalities.

Mr Essien Udotong, who received the seizure on behalf of NDLEA, said that the Agency would continue investigation and pursuit of the suspects who were still at large.

The NDLEA official thanked the navy for the gesture and expressed the hope that the synergy would continue.

In a related development, the commander said the navy also raided Idumango area of Atlas Cove and uncovered over 2,500 jerry cans of petroleum products.

“We were able to identify where people’s homes where converted to petroleum product storage facility.

“Some petroleum products were also recovered by our personnel on Igbokoda area of ondo State where we apprehended two stowaways,” he said.

He advised criminals to find a legitimate business to engage in or face the wrath of the law.