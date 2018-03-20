Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday warned new board members against corrupt practices in their assignments.

He spoke through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, while inaugurating boards of agencies under his office supervision.

The boards inaugurated on Tuesday included the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), National Boundary Commission (NBC) and Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA).

Harping on government’s determination to win the battle against corruption, Osinbajo urged the new chairmen and members to totally eschew corruption.

He said “Let me at this point reiterate the determination of this administration to succeed in the fight against corruption. In carrying out your responsibility as Board Members, you must therefore eschew corruption totally as Government will not hesitate to sanction all infractions.”

He also urged the new board members to focus on economic development and revive the country from recession.

Osinbajo also charged them to key into the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan of the Federal Government.

He said “Nigeria has over the last 24 to 36 months, passed through a period of economic recession which necessitated the development of a home grown Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

“Which you are expected to key into, in view of the importance of your institutions to national economic stability.

“I therefore expect robust policies initiatives from you as members of the board being inaugurated today,” the Vice President said.

The management of the various organisations under the boards, he said, should be allowed to perform their duties without any interference from the board.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, who was represented by Femi Gbajabiamila observed that the board was critical to national development.

“There is a lot of work to be done and I believe you will do a wonderful job.” he said

The Chairman of NIPSS Board, Ignatius Longjan, who spoke on behalf of the members promised to be diligent in their studies.

He said “In this national assignment given to yes, we will do it diligently and appropriately, we will not let you down.

“We will carry out these assignments to the best of our ability, whatever will make Nigeria better, we will do it,” he added

While Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is the Chairman of National Boundary Commission (NBC) and Border Community Development Agency (BCDA) Boards, Ignatius Longjan, is the Chairman for NIPSS.