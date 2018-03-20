The corps member, whose left hand was cut off by armed robbers, in Bayelsa State has undergone surgery.

It was gathered that the victim, Luntsi Julius, went under the knife to fix the severed hand at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH), Okolobri.

Julius was seriously injured when the hoodlums robbed their lodge at Angalabiri community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state.

Management of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Bayelsa State, said the victim was responding to treatment.

The State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs. Loto Bolade Omolayo gave the assurance when she visited the victim at the hospital.

According to her, the corps member was severely injured but to the hand was not totally detached from his body.

She expressed joy that after the operation on the hand, he was responding to treatment.

“I visited the Corps Member in the hospital for a first hand assessment of his condition and I am happy to state that he is responding to treatment.”

She thanked the community and the police for swiftly arresting the suspects.

She strongly condemned the attack on the corps member and expressed gratitude to the NDU teaching hospital for the prompt attention given to the injured Corps Member.