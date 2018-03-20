The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned that any drunk or reckless driver arrested during the Easter Holidays might spend the period behind the bars.

John Meheux, the Zonal Commanding Officer, in charge of Ogun and Lagos States, gave the warning on Tuesday during the First Quarter 2018 Strategy Retreat at the Zonal Headquarters, Ojodu Berger, Lagos State.

Meheux said that 1,700 officers and men would be on patrol within strategic corridors in the zone during the Easter period with Mobile Courts to prosecute erring drivers.

He said: “Easter is not the period for casualty on the road; we do not want to record any death on the highways during this period.

“That is why we have such huge number of personnel on the road with 68 patrol vehicles, six ambulances, 14 motorcycles and a number of breathalyzers to detect drunk drivers on the highways.

“Any driver found guilty by the mobile courts of disobeying traffic rules may likely spend his Easter period behind bars.”

The FRSC Zonal Commander said that no fewer than 50 personnel would be stationed along the critical Lagos-lbadan Expressway to ensure hitch-free vehicular movement during the period.

According to him, FRSC personnel will also be stationed at the black spots such as kilometre five Fidiwo area of Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Meheux said: “We have discovered that road diversions as a result of ongoing road construction are prone to crashes along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“We will deploy our officials to such areas to ensure there are no crashes during the busy period of the holiday.”

Meheux also charged FRSC officers to improve on operational enforcement to achieve the 2018 strategic goals.

He also warned them against misconducts including extortion and other acts that might tarnish the image of the corps.

He added: “We will continue to punish any personnel found working against the rules and regulations of the corps.”