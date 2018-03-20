The Inspector-General of Police ( I-G), Mr Ibrahim Idris, has warned all police Unit Commanders against flouting the order to withdraw personnel from VIPs as well as political and public office holders in the country.

Idris on Monday ordered the withdrawal of the personnel from the group of persons which also included included business entrepreneurs and those in multinational companies.

Idris gave the warning at a meeting with the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Special Protection Unit (SPU) and Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Commanders on Tuesday in Abuja.

The police boss said that any commander that violates the order would be heavily sanctioned.

“Sanction awaits any officer who violates the order to withdraw personnel from the above mentioned persons.

“We want to ensure absolute withdrawal of personnel this time around, any violation will be met with stiffer sanction, “he said.

He said that CTU personnel were not meant to be deployed to any individual or organisations because of their critical role in the force.

Idris, who gave Tuesday as deadline for the withdrawal, said that the primary responsibility of the Nigeria Police was to provide security to all citizens.

“We must face and surmount the security challenges confronting us by all means, “he said.

The police boss described the frequent attacks on police personnel in the course of their duty in the country as alarming.

He, however, blamed some of the incidents on police personnel who were not at alert while on duty.

Idris said that PMF personnel would be deployed to all schools in Yobe, Borno and Adamawa in order to prevent a recurrence of the recent ugly incident at the Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe.

He described the incident as a national embarrassment which must not be allowed to happen again.

“I will be going on tour of the three states to ascertain the level of compliance so far, “he said.