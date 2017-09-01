The Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh, on Friday called for unity and peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of faith or ethnic group.

Otaru spoke at the Arafat Mosque praying ground in Auchi, Etsako West Local government Area of Edo, during a prayer to mark the Eid-el-Kabir.

He said there was need for Nigerians to return to God in order to ensure rapid development of the country.

“A lot of us are serving God by the lip, not by the heart. We have the responsibility to uphold the truth.

“Almighty Allah is the truth, we must all return to God whether you are a Christian or Muslum, it is only one God, let us serve him in most honest way,” he said.

The monarch noted that self-denial and sacrifice would boost the nation’s economic recovery.

Earlier, the Chief Iman of Auchi, Alhaji Oseni Zakarriyau, call on Muslim faithful to submit to the will of Almighty Allah.

He urged faithful to practice what the Quran preaches, rather than reading it.

“My sermon for the Eid today is self- submission to Almighty Allah that is what Islam is all about.

“We are emulating Prophet Ibrahim, he was a great leader, he was a man of God and he is one of those we should emulate.

“Islamic rules and regulations are not just for us to be reading the Quran, they are meant to be practised, we have to submit ourselves to God.

“What we have to learn from this is that we should voluntarily submit ourselves, or renew our submission to Allah and do his will.

“And if we do that, we will be better Muslims and have pleasurable life in this world, and we have a pleasure of Allah when we die to go and meet him.