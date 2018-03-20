The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has advocated for the implementation of the National Oral Health Policy drafted by the National council on Health and signed into law by the Federal government in 2012.

The advocacy was made by NMA’s President, Prof Mike Ogirima in Lafia on Tuesday during the celebration of the 2018 World Oral Health Day.

Ogirima said that the implementation of the policy would improve oral healthcare delivery to patients in form of laid down standard guidelines on dental issues and provision of facilities and structures in all dental clinics across the country.

“The policy stipulates that facilities and structures to be in place in all dental clinics but that is not the case now. We have the world oral health center in Jos which is not yet gazetted. No law is backing that center. So we need all these to be put in place”.

“That is why we are advocating for the implementation of the policy to change the way we handle oral health for good,” he said.

Ogirima said if the policy is implemented, a lot of progress will be achieved with regards to oral health which includes easier access to oral care and access to better infrastructure and facilities to take care of oral health.

Also speaking, Dr Clement Onwube, NMA’s National Chairman on Dental Health Committee said the policy on oral health covers everything about manpower, infrastructure, the minimum standard for a dental clinic to operate.

“I was one of the members of the technical committee that developed the policy in 2012. In fact the policy gave room for the appointment of chief dental surgeon in each state up to the three senatorial zones, dental committees at local government levels comprising representatives of the people to bring the message of oral health to the grassroots.

“It is our candid belief that if every state in Nigeria can key into the guidelines of the National Oral Health Policy, we would have solved about 50 percent of the problems facing oral health in the country,” He said.

He advised Nigerians to adhere to basic moral hygiene method in taking care of their oral health such as eating good food, fruits, vegetables, taking good care of the mouth by brushing the teeth twice a day and visiting the dentist every six months for proper oral health care.

In her remarks, Hajia Salamatu Al-Makura, wife of the Nasarawa state governor, thanked the NMA for celebrating the day and appealed for more sensitization especially in the rural areas so as to keep the people informed on the importance of a healthy oral life style.

“Moments like this should be utilised. I thank the NMA for highlighting the importance of oral health. Another important message is for us all to observe basic oral hygiene by eating right and brushing at least twice a day,” She said.

She added “My Non Governmental Organization Mother Child-Care Enhancement Foundation McCEF was part of the World Oral Day organised by the NMA in 2015. So for me, this is a familiar terrain.

“I remember with every sense of fulfilment the success of the event. In 2015, people were screened and treated free of charge. That to me was a positive way of creating awareness and increasing oral health information and significance.”

In his address, Dr Chris Edeh, Chairman, NMA, Nasarawa state chapter said the NMA in the state will continue to remain committed in holding advocacies and sensitization on oral health so as to enlighten people of the importance of their oral health.

He then added that apart from the celebration of the World Oral Health day, a three days free dental screening and treatment will kick-start from Tuesday in Lafia at the Dalhatu Specialist Hospital and the Federal Medical Center. Keffi, thereby urging everyone to take advantage of the initiative.