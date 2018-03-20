The Nigerian Investment Promotion Council (NIPC) said the second phase of its investment certification programme would be carried out in Edo, Delta and Akwa-Ibom States.

The Director/States Coordinator of NIPC, Ladi Katagum, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in Benin City on Tuesday.

Mrs. Katagum said the aim of the Certification programme was to allow investors know the business opportunities and potential of a particular state to allow them make informed decisions.

She said the investment certification would also allow NIPC advice investors on the business to set up in a particular state.

“An investor needs to know the business information and know if a state is investor-friendly to allow him to make decision on whether to invest in that state.

“We did the pilot phase in Ogun, Osun and Oyo States and we intend to do the second phase in Edo, Delta and Akwa-Ibom States,’’ the director said.

She said the investment certification programme was in three categories; information, property and marketing standards.

She requested the cooperation of the state governments to ensure execution of the certification programme.

In his remarks, Mr. Obaseki said the certification programme was a welcome idea and in line with what his administration was doing to make Edo an investment hub.

“We are ready to make Edo come first in terms of investment promotion and also in the Ease of Doing Business.

“My administration is creating the infrastructure to support production in the state, we need the certification to make sure we are doing the right thing.

“We are already witnessing an influx of investors from Asia because we have a unique advantage that other states don’t have.

“The state is an investment destination going by its strategic location, energy resources, on-shore gas resources and national infrastructure such as gas lines, fibre network and transmission lines,’’ the governor said.

He said the certification would open more business opportunities for the state and that the state had already established an office for the council.

“We have an office for NIPC in the state, which is side by side our investment promotion office. This is to show how far we have gone in promoting investments in the state,’’ Mr. Obaseki noted.