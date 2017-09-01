A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Sebastine Hon, has described as ‘salutary,’ the judgment of Kenya’s Supreme Court declaring the results of the August 8, 2017 presidential poll “invalid, null and void.”

The Kenyan apex court had ordered the election be re-run within 60 days.

Reacting to the judgment shortly after it was delivered on Friday, Hon said the judgment, coming on the heels of the defeat of former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and his subsequent voluntary concession of defeat, was a sign of “a positive upswing in African political thinking.”

Hon, expert in law of evidence and constitutional matters, said with the Kenyan judgment, Africa was beginning to “think out of the box now.”

He said the trend should spread like “wild harmattan fire across Africa.”

He said, “The decision is salutary and most welcome. I must congratulate the Kenyan people in particular and Africans in general for this feat.

“Remember, the post-election violence was so determined and seemingly non-stoppable that we watchers knew something grave had gone wrong with the elections.

“Recent happenings on the political landscape of Africa, including the defeat of a sitting President — Goodluck Jonathan — and his voluntary concession of defeat, all point to the fact that there is a positive upswing in African political thinking.

“And with the pronouncement of the Kenyan Supreme Court, I think Africans are beginning to think out of the box now.

“The trend is most welcome and should spread like wild harmattan fire across Africa.

“Wake me up in the middle of the night, I will still be celebrating this victory for not just democracy, but also for the rule of law, in Africa.

“It is an emerging trend that must be supported by all persons of good will.”