The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON has commended the Saudi Arabian authorities for providing all the necessary logistics support for pilgrims at the Jamarat, the place where pilgrims perform the symbolic stoning of the devil.

The Executive Chairman of NAHCON, Abdullahi Muhammad, made the commendation while briefing journalists in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Muhammad also applauded the custodians of the two Grand Holy mosques for providing adequate security and good welfare for pilgrims which had helped to make the exercise hitch free.

The NAHCON boss said that the water sprinklers placed at strategic locations at Jamarat for pilgrims would go a long way in reducing the effect of the hot weather being experienced in the country.

Mr. Muhammad commended Nigerian pilgrims for their good conduct so far in the holy land, saying that Nigerian pilgrims have demonstrated moral behaviour in Saudi Arabia.

He appealed to them to maintain the good behaviour while in the Kingdom.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Nigerian pilgrims and others from around the world have continued with Hajj rites after staying on the plains of Arafat throughout Thursday and spent the night at Muzdalifa.

Most pilgrims moved from Muzdalifa before sunrise on Friday with some of them heading straight to the symbolic stoning of the devil in Muna, while others went back to their tents in Muna to rest and wait for their scheduled time.

In 2016, the Saudi authority introduced a schedule for pilgrims going for the stoning of the devil to avoid a recurrence of the unfortunate episode of 2015, where many pilgrims lost their lives as a result of a stampede.