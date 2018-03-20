Alhaji Danladi Chiroma, the North Central Zonal Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, has said the group is ready to obey the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law and to cooperate with the Benue State Government.

He stated this when the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, held talks with the state and zonal Leaderships of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN, where Mr Ortom insisted there is no alternative to the ranching law enacted by the Benue state government to regulate livestock business.

Speaking at the meeting, Miyetti Allah leader said; “We are ready to obey the provisions of the anti-open grazing law and also cooperate with the Benue State government to expose the criminals who are responsible for the current crisis going on between herdsmen and farmers”.

The meeting took place at the Government House in Makurdi.

Speaking, Governor Ortom said the ranching law was the collective decision of Benue people, stressing that he lacks the powers even as governor to reverse or make adjustments to it.

He disclosed that MACBAN had requested for more time to enable them adjust and conform with the law, but he had promised them that the law would be implemented with a human face and that was being done.

The governor noted that while the law was being implemented, discussions between MACBAN and Benue State Government would continue with a view to fashioning out ways of ensuring peace between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

He stated that the main objective of the meeting was the arrest and confiscation of some cattle in breach of the ranching law, saying the state government had agreed to release the cattle to their owners after the payment of fines as stipulated by the law.