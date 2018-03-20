The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said it registered 54 products within one month in its first zonal registration conducted within the South-East.

NAFDAC’s South-East Co-ordinator, Mr Fori Tatama, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

to reports that before now, residents of the zone had to travel to Lagos or Abuja to do the registration of their products.

“Fifty four products met NAFDAC regulatory requirements and they were duly certified by the agency fit for human consumption and sales.

“The remaining nine out of the 63 products; their owners were advised to go back and perfect some regulatory requirements and procedures, before they re-apply for registration.

“The NAFDAC’s decentralization of products’ registration has helped to reduce cost and shorten the time by which products get registered,’’ Tatama said.

The zonal coordinator told the News men that following the decentralization directive, a total of 63 products were considered for testing, analysis and other regulatory verifications by the agency within a month.

He said they had fixed every first Wednesday of the month for their monthly zonal registration approval meeting.

“Today, NAFDAC has truly decentralized its registration to the zonal level for products of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“Our people who are into cottage and home-grown businesses can get their products registered in NAFDAC zonal office.

“The agency has also slashed the cost of registration by 50 per cent; from N31,000 to N15,500 now.

“We have also streamlined the process and procedure of registration to be less cumbersome and less time consuming,’’ he said.

The zonal coordinator urged the people to desist from using and bringing consultant for product registration and other affairs with the agency.

“Our members of staff are here to answer all questions and give you regulatory advice and help on what you want to do.

“So, NAFDAC discourages use or involvement of consultant in any form,’’ he said.

The News men recalls that the recent decentralization policy by the agency was part of the Federal Government’s Executive Order on Ease of Doing Business (EODB) in the country.

The policy was taken to invigorate SMEs described as the engine of every country’s industrial growth and to create jobs, wealth and check rural-to-urban migration