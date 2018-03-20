The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) has asked the federal government to wake up to its responsibility of protecting the lives and property of citizens.

The body is led by Sa’ad Abubakar, Sultan of Sokoto.

Khalid Abubakar-Aliyu, JNI’s publicity secretary, said this while reacting to reports of killings in Bassa local government area of Plateau state.

Abubakar-Aliyu said the perpetrators of the attacks must be made to face the law.

While calling on the government not to provide relief materials to those affected by the attacks, the publicity secretary asked security agencies in the country not to take sides with parties that are in conflict.

“The Jama’atu Nasril Islam received with grave concern, the news of premeditated killings of innocent persons and destruction of properties worth millions in the Bassa local government area of Plateau state on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, as well as Rukuba chiefdom in the same Bassa LGA,” he said in a statement.

“Attacks and counter-attacks were carried out repeatedly and reports reaching us state that over 150 houses were razed while animals were not spared. The JNI condemns in the strong terms the heinous attacks in their totality.

“We nonetheless, expect the Plateau state government and the federal government of Nigeria through their respective relevant agencies to wake up to their respective responsibilities of protecting lives and property.

“We also call on the government to provide relief materials to all affected victims as they are now in utmost need for such.”

He said there is need for an “encompassing surveillance” to avoid the reoccurrence of such attacks in Plateau and across the country.