The Osun House of Assembly has called on residents of the state to comply with the land use charge law in the state.

Mr Nurayn Adebisi, the House Committee Chairman on Lands, Physical Planning and Urban Development, made the call on Tuesday in Osogbo at a meeting with consultants engaged for the operation of the land use charge and officials of the Ministry of Finance.

Adebisi said that the revenue generated from land use charge between 2015 when the bill was passed into law and 2017 was not commensurate with the expected revenue.

He said that more needed to be done to generate more revenue from the land use charge to enable government to perform its responsibilities.

The lawmaker called on officials of the Ministry of Finance and the consultants to collaborate with the Osun Internal Revenue Service to harmonise revenue collection from the land use charge.

Adebisi also said that there was need to review the operations of the land use consultants with a view to adhering strictly with the public procurement law.

He said there was also need for public enlightenment on the importance of the land use charge

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Mrs Adebimpe Ogunlumade, said that the ministry would ensure that the revenue generated from land use charge was deployed in line with the enabling law.