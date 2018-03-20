Kebbi State Government says it has finalised plans to introduce Contributory Healthcare Scheme for citizens to have access to quality healthcare service delivery in the state.

The Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, made this known at a one-day workshop in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday organised by Technical Working Group (TWG) on the State health insurance.

“As a strategy to defray out of pocket healthcare payment and ensure Universal Health Coverage (UHC), the Kebbi State Government has finalised plans to introduce contributory health care scheme in the state,” he said.

According to him, it is expected that majority of residents will heave a sigh of relief as access to quality healthcare service will become better through the planned scheme.

Bagudu urged people to present health issues at hospitals early enough for intervention to reduce government’s spending greatly on management of chronic diseases, when the scheme is operational.

“The vulnerable group will also be cared for from the pool of funds generated from others. ‘’Without doubt, this will improve on our health indices and outcome.

“It will also ensure that every resident of the state, irrespective of tribal or social affiliation, enjoys unfettered access to qualitative healthcare.”

He called on the stakeholders to be committed toward the realisation of noble cause of the scheme to ensure accessible, affordable and quality healthcare delivery in the state.

The governor expressed optimism that recommendations from the workshop would be useful to the technical workshop group in repositioning and refocusing healthcare through the scheme to meet its core mandate.

Also speaking, Prof. Chika Aliyu, advised the state government to partner with reputable insurance companies operating with the maxims of the Shari’ah to manage the funds to be raised by the contributors.

Aliyu is of the Department of Economics, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto.

“Accountability and transparency should all be exercised in the entire process, for sustainability and efficiency,” he said.