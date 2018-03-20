A socio-cultural group, the Ndigbo Unity Forum (NUF), on Tuesday commended the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris for withdrawing policemen attached to Very Important Personalities (VIPs) in the country.

NUF gave the commendation in a statement jointly signed by its President and Secretary-General, Mr Augustine Chukwudum and Mr Chinedu Onyebuchi in Enugu.

“NUF receives with excitement, the news of the withdrawal of policemen attached to VIPs and other personalities by the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

“The directive to withdraw a large number of policemen deployed to protect less than 2 percent of the total population of the country is a welcome development,’’ the group said.

The Ndigbo Unity Forum also described the action as long overdue.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to approve the memo that will be sent by I-G as soon as possible on the redeployment of the officers to security challenged areas in the country.’’

Idris gave the order at the monthly meeting with Commissioners of Police on Monday in Abuja.