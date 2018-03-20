Ondo State government has said it had earmarked about N50 billion in the 2018 budget for rehabilitation of roads in the state toward making them free of potholes.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr Yemi Olowolabi, said this in an interview with journalists on Tuesday in Akure.

Olowolabi said that the people of the Ondo state were happy with the achievements of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu-led administration in the past one year.

The commissioner noted that work had commenced at Idanre road in Akure, after the first anniversary of the present government in the state.

“Contractors are on site at the 4.1 kilometers Ikare township road dualisation while work is ongoing at various roads inaugurated by the governor during the first year anniversary,” he said.

Olowolabi, however, noted that work was slow in the A Division to Oke Obere dualisation in Akure because lots of property would give way for the project.

The commissioner assured that compensation would be paid to the affected property owners.

He stressed that there was no local government in the state that the state government had not touched with developmental projects in the last one year.

The commissioner said the current government in the state was prepared and focused to serve the people by bringing development to their door step.

“This government is focused, committed and planned any action to be taken in moving the state forward.

“Whatever developmental projects that will be taken by the government in the next four years will be in accordance with its blueprint which will serve as a working guide.”