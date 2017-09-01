Zamfara Government has reiterated its commitment to give more support to security agencies to guarantee safety of lives and property in the state.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Gov. Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, spoke on Friday while addressing the people of the state on the Eid-El-Kabir celebration.

Yari said that the state government was worried about the activities of some miscreants still operating in the state.

The governor’s message was delivered by Prof. Abdullahi Shinkafi, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

He said that the state government would not fold its hands while some bad elements would be making life difficult for the people.

Yari said that the state government would continue to provide conducive atmosphere to both the national and international investors to boost the state economy and create job opportunities.

He said that the state government had already opened more access roads linking communities and other states to enable farmers and traders to move and carry out their businesses.

“These access roads have also improved our security system and people are now living peacefully than before,’’ he said.

The governor urged people to be law abiding while celebrating the Sallah, advising the parents to closely watch over their children.