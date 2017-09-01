The Lagos State Police Command has finally announced a change of guard as Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, handed over to a new Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

Controversies had on Wednesday trailed the appointment of Imohimi as Owoseni’s successor, as the former CP had maintained that he was still in charge of the command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, in a statement on Thursday, however, said Owoseni at no point refused an order of the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to vacate office for his successor.

He said, “CP Fatai Owoseni wished the officers and men of the command all the best under the leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Ag/COMPOL Edgal Imohimi, at the officers’ mess during a conference of senior officers, Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Head of Departments.”

The PPRO said Owoseni advised policemen in the state to work with the new CP to make Lagos peaceful and crime free.

Famous-Cole said Imohimi later had a quick security brief with the officers for the Eid-el-Kabir holidays and urged them to make the break hitch free.