The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has promoted a total of 31, 652, senior officers in the last four years.

Chairman of the Commission, Sir Mike Okiro, made this known while decorating three newly-promoted officers serving with the Commission with their new ranks.

Okiro, in a statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations unit of the PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said that from 2,652 officers promoted in 2013, the Commission was able to promote another 10,223 officers in 2017.

While assuring that promotions in the Nigeria Police Force will be regular and exemplary performance recognized, Okiro, said “promotion is another way of enhancing the welfare of the officers and a tonic for greater efficiency”.

He charged the newly promoted officers to rededicate themselves to the service of their fatherland, adding that they should be proud to be worthy officers of the Nigeria Police Force which he described as a noble profession throughout the world.

He said the promotion was an appreciation of their hard work, capability and capacities in the discharge of their official duties.

“This is recognition for a good job done in accordance with the tenets of the Act of the Nigeria Police Force”.

The newly promoted Officers are Joseph Ugwu Onaji, Personal Assistant to the Chairman who was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police, while Telfum Falle and Ozoana Chidozie also promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police, and ASP Ozoana Chidozie serving in the Commission’s police liaison office were promoted Superintendent of Police, and Deputy Superintendent of Police respectively.