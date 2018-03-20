The lawmaker representing Lagos Central on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, has canvassed for more inclusiveness of women in governance.

Tinubu, speaking during Town Hall meeting of the Lagos Central district, called on the government to incorporate women in policy making and other aspect of leadership in the country.

According to her, more problems in the country would be dealt with when both gender worked together.

The lawmaker disclosed that she would back up her demand with a bill titled: ‘Gender Equity and the Right to Economic Freedom’ before the senate.

She said, “We need more inclusiveness of women in governance, allocation of appointments, in policy making and other aspect of leadership in the country.

“When both sexes work together a great lot of differences would be made and our nation would be best positioned to tackle most of the problems, which plagued our budding democracy.

“The analysis of statistics of women holding public offices in the country shows that 14, approximately four percent of the 360 members of the House of Representatives are women. Seven, approximately 6.4 percent of the 109 senators are women and only five positions were conceded to women out of the 36 federal ministers.

“Beyond politics there are fewer women in position of authorities.”

Some leaders which include the Lagos APC Chairman, Chief Henry Ajomale, Prince Tajudeen Olusi among others, while reacting, harped on the performance of Mrs. Tinubu in the senate.

“By virtue of the way Tinubu has conducted herself in the senate, it is obvious that women could perform as good as men in politics.

“Men are not the greatest obstruction to women in politics but the women folk, who would rather support men instead of their types when it comes to the issue of politics,” they said.